Spoiler: Main Roster Star Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT

The first episode of WWE NXT, and the first live episode in two weeks, airs tonight, with the developmental brand presenting a stacked lineup for its New Year’s Evil special.

The show includes matches between NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams, NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Blair Davenport, the NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament finals, and more.

This show was originally scheduled to feature Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro vs. Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey, and Damon Kemp, but it was canceled after Lee announced he would be unable to compete due to a visa issue. The problem is expected to be resolved soon, possibly as soon as this week.

According to Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, Carlito is at the show and is preparing to compete. It was also stated that he is currently the LWO’s planned teammate.