As noted, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton has been spotted in Pittsburgh, PA., the site of tonight’s WWE Payback 2023 premium live event at the PPG Paints Arena.

In an update, Jey Uso has also apparently been brought to tonight’s WWE Payback 2023 show.

Jey has not been seen on WWE television since “quitting” on the August 11 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

