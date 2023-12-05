Spoiler On Top WWE Star Returning On This Week’s SmackDown

CM Punk isn’t the only big name scheduled to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com that AJ Styles is expected to return on this week’s special Tribute To The Troops edition of WWE SmackDown.

Styles last wrestled on the September 15 episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program, losing to Finn Balor of The Judgment Day.

“The Phenomenal One” has been off TV since being a victim of an attack by The Bloodline.

