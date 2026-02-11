Spoilers: AAA Taping Results From 2/7/2026

AAA recently held its latest television tapings last Saturday night, which are intended for upcoming episodes of Lucha Libre AAA on FOX. The taping featured a #1 contender’s match for the AAA World Tag Team Titles, a World Cruiserweight Title match, and more.

Below are the complete spoiler results for the forthcoming episodes of Lucha Libre AAA on FOX, provided by BodySlam.net:

– The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) def. Los Americanos and Money Machine in a AAA World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match. Pagano and Psycho Clown confronted the War Raiders after the match in a showdown of champions and challengers.

– El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. held an open challenge for the AAA Latin American Championship, which Belcegor answered.

– El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. (c) def. Belcegor to retain his AAA Latin American Championship. Dr. Wagner Jr. challenged Santos Escobar after the match, and Escobar answered via satellite.

– La Parka def. Jack Cartwheel.

– Laredo Kid (c) def. TJ Perkins to retain his AAA World Cruiserweight Championship.

– Abismo Negro Jr. fought El Fiscal to a no contest.

– Las Toxicas def. Adelicious, Faby Apache and Jessy Jackson.

– Dominik Mysterio and El Hijo del Vikingo had a contract signing for their AAA Mega Championship Match. Per the stipulation, if Vikingo loses, then he cannot challenge for the title again as long as Mysterio is champion, and if Vikingo wins then Mysterio must leave AAA. Vikingo and Omos then attacked Mysterio with El Grande Americano II makes the save. El Grande Americano I then came out and attacked Americano II.