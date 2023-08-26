Spoilers: AEW Collision Fyter Fest Taping Results For Tonight (26/8/2023)

The Fyter Fest edition of AEW Collision will air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TNT via a tape delay as the show was filmed last Wednesday at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA. This episode will also serve as the All In go-home show.

The following are full spoilers from Wednesday’s tapings, which will air tonight:

* Jack Perry came out to retire the FTW Title but Hook attacked him and put him through a table. The title will be defended at All In. This segment was filmed before Dynamite

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe came to the ring to cut a heel promo on AEW “Real” World Champion CM Punk for their All In match. Joe then went to commentary

* CM Punk, Hook, Sting and Darby Allin defeated AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage, Swerve Strickland and Jay White. This was filmed as the first match on the Collision tapings but it will air as tonight’s main event. After the match, Joe came down and attacked Punk. They brawled in the ring while everyone else fought at ringside, using steel chairs and the barriers

* Big Bill defeated Vary Morales in a squash match. Ricky Starks served as Bill’s manager to keep the suspension storyline going

* Alex Reynolds and John Silver defeated Action Andretti and Darius Martin

* Willow Nightingale defeated Robyn Renegade

* Keith Lee defeated Zicky Dice

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo defeated The Butcher, The Blade and Kip Sabian in the last match of the Collision tapings to air tonight