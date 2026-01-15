Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 1/17/2026

All Elite Wrestling held their latest set of television tapings last night at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, for this week’s episode of Collision. Below are the full spoiler results for this week’s episode of Collision, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– JetSpeed and Hangman Page def. The Opps (c) to become the new AEW World Trios Champions. Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana appeared and applauded the new champions.

– FTR and Stokely Hathaway were interviewed by Tony Schiavone. The team praised Mark Davis and Jake Doyle for earning a shot at them and said they have it all, except for what it takes to beat them. FTR took shots at the fans as well.

– Andrade El Idolo def. Angelico.

– Eddie Kingston and Ortiz def. Grizzled Young Veterans. After the match, Kingston cut a promo thanking the fans for being so fun and supporting pro wrestling.

– Marina Shafir def. Zayda Steel via submission.

– Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander and El Clon def. Top Flight and Scorpio Sky. After the match, Konosuke Takeshita came out and faced off with Kyle Fletcher before hugging him and ignoring everyone else.

– Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford def. Viva Van and Danielle Kamela. After the match, Marina Shafir entered the ring with them. Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa then came out with Luther and vowed to make them pay.

– Jack Perry def. Anthony Bowens in an AEW National Championship #1 Contender’s Match. Perry brawled with Ricochet after the match. Bowens also cut a promo thanking the fans for supporting AEW.