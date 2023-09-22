Spoilers: AEW Rampage Grand Slam Taping Results For Tonight (9/22/2023)

Tonight’s special two-hour Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage was taped from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Wednesday night, before and after the Grand Slam Dynamite. The episode will air tonight at 10 p.m. ET, and we will have complete coverage.

Tonight’s spoilers are as follows:

* Santana defeated Bear Boulder. Ortiz then came out to the stage and stared Santana down. Santana approached but Ortiz walked away

* FTW Champion Hook, AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy defeated Matt Menard, Angelo Parker and Anna Jay

* Sting and Darby Allin defeated Christian Cage and AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus

* Adam Page and The Young Bucks defeated Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona to win the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles. Swerve Strickland came out during the match to taunt Hangman

* Don Callis brought out Sammy Guevara and Konosuke Takeshita for a promo. Chris Jericho interrupted and fought with Guevara until Takeshita made the save with a steel chair shot from behind. Kenny Omega made a surprise appearance to a big pop and saved Jericho

* Julia Hart defeated Skye Blue. Brody King was with Hart

* The Righteous defeated The Hardys, The Best Friends and The Kingdom to become the new #1 contenders to the ROH World Tag Team Champions – Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF – at WrestleDream

* AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn retained over The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno and John Silver