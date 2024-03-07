Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 3/8/2024

The March 8 episode of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. Here are spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta def. The Butcher and Kip Sabian when Beretta pinned Butcher with The Strong Zero.

– Julia Hart (c) def. Robyn Renegade via submission to retain her AEW TBS Championship.

– Penta defeated Action Andretti with The Fear Factor.

– Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) defeated “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith and Komander and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) when Komander was pinned.

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is set to air at 10PM ET on TNT.