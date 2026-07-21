Spoilers: ROH TV Results From 7/20 Taping In Jacksonville, FL.

Ring Of Honor held a television taping for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub on July 20 at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured below are complete match spoilers:

– The Colons & Serpentico defeated Brandon Cutler, Terry Yaki & Jay Lucas

– Bryan Keith defeated Alan Angels

– MxM Collection defeated Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo

– ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet defeated Isla Dawn to retain

– Amira Soul defeated Robyn Renegade

– Proving Ground match: ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Janai Kai

– Julissa Mexa defeated Vert Vixen

– AR Fox defeated Soleil

– Adam Brooks defeated Nathan Cruz

– Juice Robinson defeated Anthony Henry

– Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero defeated Alex Zayne & Mance Warner

– Billie Starkz defeated B3CCA

– Elijah Drago, Brady Booker & Billy Gunn defeated Supastarz

– BEEF defeated Matt Menard

– ROH Television Champion Lio Rush defeated Main Man Oro to retain

– Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari defeated John Silver & Alex Reynolds

– ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty defeated Angelico to retain

– Tehuti Miles defeated Dante Casanova

– Emi Sakura defeated Viva Van

– Top Flight, Scorpio Sky & Matt Sydal defeated Shane Taylor, Anthony Ogogo & The Infantry

– Komander defeated “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington

– Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero

– Trish Adora defeated Angelica Risk

– Zayda Steel defeated Sara Leon

– Pure Rules match: Steph De Lander defeated Rachael Ellering

– Satnam Singh defeated Jacked Jameson

– Grizzled Young Veterans & The Kingdom defeated The Von Erichs, Jordan Oliver & Alec Price

– Hyan defeated Lacey Lane

– Queen Aminata defeated Rachel Ley

– Action Andretti defeated LJ Cleary

– Diamante vs. Allie Katch (note: report we received forgot to include result for this match)

– Adam Priest, The Outrunners & Dalton Castle defeated Griff Garrison, Blake Christian, Lee Johnson & Jay Lethal