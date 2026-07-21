Spoilers: ROH TV Results From 7/20 Taping In Jacksonville, FL.

Ring Of Honor held a television taping for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub on July 20 at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida.
Featured below are complete match spoilers:
– The Colons & Serpentico defeated Brandon Cutler, Terry Yaki & Jay Lucas
– Bryan Keith defeated Alan Angels
– MxM Collection defeated Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo
– ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet defeated Isla Dawn to retain
– Amira Soul defeated Robyn Renegade
– Proving Ground match: ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Janai Kai
– Julissa Mexa defeated Vert Vixen
– AR Fox defeated Soleil
– Adam Brooks defeated Nathan Cruz
– Juice Robinson defeated Anthony Henry
– Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero defeated Alex Zayne & Mance Warner
– Billie Starkz defeated B3CCA
– Elijah Drago, Brady Booker & Billy Gunn defeated Supastarz
– BEEF defeated Matt Menard
– ROH Television Champion Lio Rush defeated Main Man Oro to retain
– Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari defeated John Silver & Alex Reynolds
– ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty defeated Angelico to retain
– Tehuti Miles defeated Dante Casanova
– Emi Sakura defeated Viva Van
– Top Flight, Scorpio Sky & Matt Sydal defeated Shane Taylor, Anthony Ogogo & The Infantry
– Komander defeated “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington
– Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero
– Trish Adora defeated Angelica Risk
– Zayda Steel defeated Sara Leon
– Pure Rules match: Steph De Lander defeated Rachael Ellering
– Satnam Singh defeated Jacked Jameson
– Grizzled Young Veterans & The Kingdom defeated The Von Erichs, Jordan Oliver & Alec Price
– Hyan defeated Lacey Lane
– Queen Aminata defeated Rachel Ley
– Action Andretti defeated LJ Cleary
– Diamante vs. Allie Katch (note: report we received forgot to include result for this match)
– Adam Priest, The Outrunners & Dalton Castle defeated Griff Garrison, Blake Christian, Lee Johnson & Jay Lethal