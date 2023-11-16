Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 11/15/2023

AEW held television tapings for an upcoming episode of ROH television from inside the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, which took place at this week’s Dynamite event. Here are complete spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

ROH Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata defeated Trent Beretta to retain the title with Jerry Lynn, Jimmy Jacobs & Madison Rayne as the judges for the contest.

Willow Nightingale defeated Trish Adora, Kiera Hogan & Diamante in a four-way match.

Ethan Page defeated Tony Nese.

The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) defeated West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) & Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) & The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) in a four-way match.

Lee Johnson defeated Willie Mack, Fred Rosser & Jack Cartwheel in a four corner survival match.

The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) w/Jake “The Snake” Roberts defeated Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal.

The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) defeated Daniel Garcia & Matt Menard & The Butcher & The Blade in a three-way match.