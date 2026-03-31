Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 3/28/2026

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Saturday from the Alliant Energy Power House in Cedar Rapids, Iowa prior to and after the live episode of Collision.

These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

– Steven Borden and Serpentico def. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari in a Dark Match.

– Satnam Singh def. Colt Cabana in a Dark Match.

– Top Flight def. MxM Collection.

– Lance Archer def. Trip Jordy.

– The Outrunners and Dalton Castle def. Royal Flush and Deonn Rusman.

– RUSH def. Dante Leon.

– Komander def. Dralistico.