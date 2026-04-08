Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 4/6/2026

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Monday from the WJCT studios in Jacksonville, Florida.

These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

– Serpentico, Anjelica and The Colons def. Better Together, Hunter James and a local talent.

– Roppongi Vice and Mark Davis def. Shane Haste, Bad Dude Tito and Mikey Nicholls.

– Lio Rush def. Alan Angels.

– Athena def. Zayda Steel in a Proving Ground Match.

– Viva Van def. Sara Leon.

– Nick Wayne (c) def. Evil Uno to retain his ROH World Television Championship.

– AR Fox def. Daisuke Sasaki.

– The IInspiration def. Becca and Madison X.

– Deonna Purrazzo def. Remi Reade in a Pure Rules Match.

– Billy Gunn, Drago and Brady Booker def. local competitors.

– Big Bill and Bryan Keith def. some local competitors.

– Maya World def. Robyn Renegade.

– Trish Adora def. Hyan in a Survival Of The Fittest Qualifying Match.

– Yuka Sakazaki def. Viva Van in a Survival Of The Fittest Qualifying Match.

– Billie Starkz def. Lacey Lane in a Survival Of The Fittest Qualifying Match.

– Persephone def. Isla Dawn in a Survival Of The Fittest Qualifying Match.

– Action Andretti def. Nathan Cruz.

– Christian XO def. Frankie B.

– Konosuke Takeshita def. Daddy Magic.

– Red Velvet def. Rachel Ellering in a Proving Ground Match.

– Shane Taylor def. Mance Warner.

– Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson and Blake Christian def. Aaron Solo, QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto.

– Eddie Kingston and Ortiz def. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo.

– Dante Martin and Darius Martin def. Soleil and Gringo Loco.

– Josh Woods def. BEEF in a Pure Rules Match.

– Tehuti Miles def. Preston Vance.

– Lee Moriarty (c) def. Marshall Von Erich to retain his ROH Pure Championship.

– Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari def. Main Man Oro and Kiran Grey.

– Tommy Billington and Adam Priest def. Grizzled Young Veterans.

– Ace Austin and Juice Robinson def. The WorkHorsemen.

– Alec Price and Jordan Oliver def. Griff Garrison and Cole Karter.

– The Rascalz def. Johnny TV, Mansoor and Mason Madden.