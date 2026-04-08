Wednesday, April 8, 2026
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Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 4/6/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
Ring of Honor
Ring of Honor

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Monday from the WJCT studios in Jacksonville, Florida.

These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

– Serpentico, Anjelica and The Colons def. Better Together, Hunter James and a local talent.

– Roppongi Vice and Mark Davis def. Shane Haste, Bad Dude Tito and Mikey Nicholls.

– Lio Rush def. Alan Angels.

– Athena def. Zayda Steel in a Proving Ground Match.

– Viva Van def. Sara Leon.

– Nick Wayne (c) def. Evil Uno to retain his ROH World Television Championship.

– AR Fox def. Daisuke Sasaki.

– The IInspiration def. Becca and Madison X.

– Deonna Purrazzo def. Remi Reade in a Pure Rules Match.

– Billy Gunn, Drago and Brady Booker def. local competitors.

– Big Bill and Bryan Keith def. some local competitors.

– Maya World def. Robyn Renegade.

– Trish Adora def. Hyan in a Survival Of The Fittest Qualifying Match.

– Yuka Sakazaki def. Viva Van in a Survival Of The Fittest Qualifying Match.

– Billie Starkz def. Lacey Lane in a Survival Of The Fittest Qualifying Match.

– Persephone def. Isla Dawn in a Survival Of The Fittest Qualifying Match.

– Action Andretti def. Nathan Cruz.

– Christian XO def. Frankie B.

– Konosuke Takeshita def. Daddy Magic.

– Red Velvet def. Rachel Ellering in a Proving Ground Match.

– Shane Taylor def. Mance Warner.

– Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson and Blake Christian def. Aaron Solo, QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto.

– Eddie Kingston and Ortiz def. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo.

– Dante Martin and Darius Martin def. Soleil and Gringo Loco.

– Josh Woods def. BEEF in a Pure Rules Match.

– Tehuti Miles def. Preston Vance.

– Lee Moriarty (c) def. Marshall Von Erich to retain his ROH Pure Championship.

– Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari def. Main Man Oro and Kiran Grey.

– Tommy Billington and Adam Priest def. Grizzled Young Veterans.

– Ace Austin and Juice Robinson def. The WorkHorsemen.

– Alec Price and Jordan Oliver def. Griff Garrison and Cole Karter.

– The Rascalz def. Johnny TV, Mansoor and Mason Madden.

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