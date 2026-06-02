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NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 33 Night 11 Results – June 2, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors
NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors

NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 33 Night 11 Results – June 2, 2026

Location: Tokyo Japan
Venue: Korakuen Hall
Attendence: 1,310

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Robbie X (10) defeated Daiki Nagai (0) via X Express (7:11)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Kushida (6) defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru (6) via Back To The Future (8:22)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Francesco Akira (10) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi (6) via Roll Up (1:54)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Sho (10) defeated Daisuke Sasaki (6) via Shock Arrow (6:34)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Nick Wayne (10) defeated Valiente Jr (4) via Wayne’s World (7:16)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Robbie Eagles (10) defeated Jakob Austin Young (6) via Hyperion (9:36)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Jun Kasai (10) defeated Master Wato (10) via Gouin G My Way (10:14)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Taiji Ishimori (10) defeated HYO (6) via Bloody Cross (3:38)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Kosei Fujita (10) defeated Titan (10) via Thrill Ride (12:50) (Recommend)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Yoh (10) defeated Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado (10) via El Es Culero (16:44)

Standings After Night 11

Block A

1st Place- Francesco Akira, Nick Wayne, Kosei Fujita, Master Wato, Robbie X, Jun Kasai & Titan (10 Points) (5-3)

2nd Place- Ryusuke Taguchi (6 Points) (3-5) (Eliminated)

3rd Place- Valiente Jr (4 Points) (2-6) (Eliminated)

Last Place- Daiki Nagai (0 Points) (0-8) (Eliminated)

Block B

1st Place- Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado, Taiji Ishimori, Robbie Eagles, Sho & Yoh (10 Points) (5-3)

Last Place- Jakob Austin Young, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Daisuke Sasaki, Kushida & HYO (6 Points) (3-5) (Eliminated)

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