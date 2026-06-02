NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 33 Night 11 Results – June 2, 2026
Location: Tokyo Japan
Venue: Korakuen Hall
Attendence: 1,310
Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Robbie X (10) defeated Daiki Nagai (0) via X Express (7:11)
Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Kushida (6) defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru (6) via Back To The Future (8:22)
Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Francesco Akira (10) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi (6) via Roll Up (1:54)
Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Sho (10) defeated Daisuke Sasaki (6) via Shock Arrow (6:34)
Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Nick Wayne (10) defeated Valiente Jr (4) via Wayne’s World (7:16)
Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Robbie Eagles (10) defeated Jakob Austin Young (6) via Hyperion (9:36)
Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Jun Kasai (10) defeated Master Wato (10) via Gouin G My Way (10:14)
Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Taiji Ishimori (10) defeated HYO (6) via Bloody Cross (3:38)
Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Kosei Fujita (10) defeated Titan (10) via Thrill Ride (12:50) (Recommend)
Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Yoh (10) defeated Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado (10) via El Es Culero (16:44)
Standings After Night 11
Block A
1st Place- Francesco Akira, Nick Wayne, Kosei Fujita, Master Wato, Robbie X, Jun Kasai & Titan (10 Points) (5-3)
2nd Place- Ryusuke Taguchi (6 Points) (3-5) (Eliminated)
3rd Place- Valiente Jr (4 Points) (2-6) (Eliminated)
Last Place- Daiki Nagai (0 Points) (0-8) (Eliminated)
Block B
1st Place- Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado, Taiji Ishimori, Robbie Eagles, Sho & Yoh (10 Points) (5-3)
Last Place- Jakob Austin Young, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Daisuke Sasaki, Kushida & HYO (6 Points) (3-5) (Eliminated)