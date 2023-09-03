Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 9/2/2023

AEW held television tapings for an upcoming episode of ROH television from inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, which took place at this week’s Collision event. Here are complete spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

* Ring of Honor Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata & NJPW Strong Champion Eddie Kingston defeated Gringo Loco & Blake Christian.

* ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Allysin Kay.

* Tony Nese pinned Silas Young.

* Serpentico and Angelico with Luther defeated Adam Priest & Shaf.

* Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue defeated The Renegade Twins.

* ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy defeated Gravity & Griff Garrison & Metallik.

* Keira Hogan pinned Leila Grey.

* Willie Mack & The Infantry defeated August Matthews & Josh D & Davey D.

* Leyla Hirsh defeated Lady Frost.

* ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated Lee Johnson.

* The Iron Savages defeated Caleb Konley & an unknown wrestler

* The Best Friends & Action Andretti & Darius Martin defeated The Outrunners & The Workhorse Men.