Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 9/23/2023

The next episode of Ring Of Honor television is in the can.

Matches were taped before and after the live episode of AEW Collision at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday night.

Featured below are complete spoiler results from the taping.

ROH TV SPOILERS (Taped On 9/23/2023)

* Gravity pinned Lee Johnson

* Ethan Page pinned Rohit Raju

* Billie Starkz pinned Lady Frost

* Action Andretti & Darius Martin defeated The Outrunners

* Leyla Hersh defeated Laynie Luck

* Shane Taylor pinned Jimmy Jacobs

* Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated Trenton Tormenta & Ren Jones & Xavier Walker

* Griff Garrison & Cole Karter defeated The Infantry

* Mercedes Martinez defeated Allysin Kay

* The Gates of Agony defeated The Iron Savages

* Brian Cage pinned Metallik