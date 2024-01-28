Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From Saturday Night

In addition to the live AEW Collision broadcast on Saturday night in Bossier City, LA., matches were also taped for upcoming episodes of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete spoiler results from the taping.

ROH TV ON HONORCLUB TAPING RESULTS (SPOILERS)

Eliajh Drago defeated Brady Booker with a spinkick to the face.

Nyla Rosa pinned Emmy Camacho with a suplex into a cutter.

The Iron Savages & Jacked Jamison defeated KM & Brandon Hunter & Jon Cruz.

Dalton Castle pinned Aaron Solo with The Whirlybird.

ROH Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Kingdom defeated Tom Lawlor & Fred Rosser when they pinned Rosser.

Ethan Page pinned Slim J with an elevated, tossing Razor’s Edge.

Billie Starkz defeated Killa Kate with an Electric Chair driver.

The Righteous defeated The Infantry.

Queen Aminata defeated Lisa Clark (this name may be wrong as I was returning to my seat) with a top rope double stomp.

Bad Dude Tito defeated Gringo Loco with a TKO.

Red Velvet won a Four Way over Diamante, Trish Adora and Kiera Hogan.

Lee Johnson pinned Jack Cartwheel to win a Four Way over Alex Zayne and Blake Christian as well.