Spoilers: TNA iMPACT Taping Results From 3/28/2026

TNA Wrestling recently conducted television tapings on Saturday at the Alario Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. These tapings were for upcoming episodes of iMPACT on AXS TV and Xplosion, following Friday’s TNA Sacrifice event.

It’s important to note that while some matches were recorded, only the competitors’ names were listed, and the results were not available. We will gather the full results as soon as they are released.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of TNAAsylum.net:

Xplosion:

– The Elegance Brand’s Mr Elegance def. Simon Phillips

– Harley Hudson def. Alex Gracia

iMPACT:

– “The Face of the Franchise” Moose, TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana, TNA X-Division Champion “The Young In Charge” Leon Slater and TNA International Champion Trey Miguel vs. Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Eddie Edwards, “Prime” Cedric Alexander and Agent Zero).

– Street Fight: The Diamond Collective’s “The Undeniable Diamond” Tessa Blanchard vs. “The Wild Child” Jody Threat.

– TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Arianna Grace (c) vs. Xia Brookside.

– “The Unevitable” Dani Luna vs. Jada Stone. Order 4’s Tasha Steelz was on commentary.

– BDE vs. “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian. The Nemeths’ “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth was on commetary for this one.

– Elayna Black vs. Myla Grace

– TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) cut a promo.

– Order 4’s Mustafa Ali called out TNA International Champion Trey Miguel during a promo.

– Gia Miller had an interview with Ricky Sosa on the entrance ramp. “The World-Class Maniac” Eric Young attacked Sosa.

– TNA World Title contract signing between The System’s Eddie Edwards and TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana for Rebellion. The segment was hosted by TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella and “The S.u.i.t” Daria Rae.

– Tables Match: TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) def. The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch).