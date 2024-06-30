Spoilers: TNA iMPACT Taping Results From Philadelphia (Night 2)

TNA Wrestling held an iMPACT taping on Saturday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Below are complete spoilers.

TNA iMPACT SPOILERS (Taped On June 29, 2024)



* Bhupinder Gujjar def. Shogun (taped for Xplosion)



* ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) def. Sinner & Saint (taped for Xplosion)



* No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, & Myles Borne) def. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) & Kushida. Jonathan Gresham came out and battled with Kushida.



* Xia Brookside def. Alisha Edwards.



* “Speedball” Mike Bailey def. Campaign Singh.



* Mustafa Ali attacked Bailey with a night stick after the match.



* Rosemary def. Masha Slamovich.



* TNA World Title contract signing for TNA Slammiversary. Moose, Josh Alexander, Steve Maclin, Joe Hendry, and Frankie Kazarian were present. Nic Nemeth was attacked backstage. Hendry put Moose through a table.



* PCO vs AJ Francis made official for Slammiversary.



* Mustafa Ali def. Leon Slater and Trent Seven.



* Jordynne Grace def. Dani Luna.



* Frankie Kazarian def. Sami Callihan.



* Moose & Steve Maclin def. Josh Alexander & Joe Hendry.



* Eric Young def. Rich Swann.



* AJ Francis vs Rhino. The match never gets underway due to Rich Swann attacking Rhino before he made it to the ring.



* TNA Tag Team Championships: The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) (c) vs. The Hardy Boys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) ends in a DQ when Dango interferes.



* Mike Santana beats up Dango after the match.

