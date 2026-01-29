Spoilers: WWE LFG Taping Results From 1/27/2026

WWE taped an episode of the upcoming season of LFG on Tuesday night during NXT, which took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, before the show.

Full spoilers are provided below, courtesy of PWInsider.com.

– Kali Armstrong def. Layla Diggs.

– Apollo Crews and Elijah Holyfield def. Jamie Garcia and Malik Blade.

As reported by PWMania.com, production for WWE LFG Season Three is currently underway. The show will see significant changes, with former Women’s Champion Natalya and former Universal Champion Kevin Owens replacing Michelle McCool and The Undertaker, respectively, as mentors.

Additionally, the format of the show is expected to be revamped, placing more emphasis on the talents rather than on competition between the mentors.

There is no update on the premiere date for the third season, but further information will be provided as it becomes available.