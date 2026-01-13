Spoilers: WWE Main Event Taping Results For 1/17/2026

The following WWE Main Event matches were taped prior to RAW on Monday night from Düsseldorf, Germany, to air on this week’s episode:

– Alpha Academy’s Maxxine Dupri defeated American Made’s Ivy Nile in a Singles Match.

– Alpha Academy (Otis and Akira Tozawa) defeated American Made (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) in a Tag Team Match.

WWE Main Event is available to U.S. audiences every Saturday on Peacock. The show also airs internationally, with new episodes available for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel every Saturday.