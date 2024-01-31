Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 2/2/2024

Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the February 2 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below, courtesy of PWInsider.com.

– Blair Davenport defeated Carlee Bright via the Bea Trigger.

– Kelani Jordan defeated Stevie Turner via split legged shooting star press. This will be an opening match in a future Level Up episode.

– Javier Bernal defeated Keanu Carver with a pinfall using his feet on the ropes for leverage.

– Myles Borne defeated Tavion Heights via a powerslam. It was introduced that it would be a member of the Quarter Catch Crew with all four dressed to wrestle before it was decided to be Borne.