Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results From 3/26/2024

This week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up is in the can.

Prior to the WWE NXT on USA Network show from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. on Tuesday night, WWE taped matches for this week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete taping results from the show.

WWE NXT LEVEL UP SPOILERS (Taped On 3/26/2024)

* Blake Howard and Byron Saxton were on commentary.* Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson of The Meta-Four defeated Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey in women’s tag-team action.* Je’Von Evans defeated SCRYPTS in singles action. OTM members Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, and Jaida Parker were at ringside with SCRYPTS for this one.* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe. This was the third and final match in a best of three series that has been ongoing between the two teams.

