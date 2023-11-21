Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results For Tonight (11/21/2023)

WWE taped this week’s episode of NXT on USA after last week’s live episode went off the air from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Featured below, courtesy of Billy Krotchsen and PWInsider.com, are complete spoiler results from the taping.

WWE NXT SPOILERS FOR 11/21/2023

The following results are written in the order they were taped.

There were no backstage segments shown throughout the course of the second episode being taped and there were no matches taped for Level Up.

Lyra Valkyria was making her entrance when Xia Li jumped her. Lyra needed to be helped to the back. Presumably the women’s title match was going to open the show and there will be segments shown explaining what happened.

Match 1) Los Lotharios (Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo) defeated Malik Blade and Edris Enofe when Lotharios hit a double team move on Edris for the win.

Match 2) Josh Briggs defeated Carmelo Hayes in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match. Carmelo was setting up for the Nothing But Net until Lexis King came out for a distraction and jumped on the apron. There was a brief exchange following with Briggs hitting a lariat on Carmelo out of the air and followed up with a top rope moonsault to score the win.

Wes Lee came to the ring and cut a promo talking about wanting to get the North American Championship back. Dominik Mysterio came to the entrance stage. It was hard to hear him over the boos but he implied that there will be a match next week (potentially with former North American Champions but it was hard to hear what he said at all) and the winner of that will challenge Dominik at Deadline for the North American Championship.

Match 3) Blair Davenport defeated Thea Hail (with Jacy Jane) in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match with the Bea Trigger. Jacy seemed disappointed at the result.

Match 4) Eddy Thorpe defeated Charlie Dempsey (with Drew Gulak and Myles Borne) via a countering a roll up pinfall from Charlie with a roll up pinfall of his own. All three beat down Eddy after the match and posed doing the Catch Point hand sign. There was no mention of why Damon Kemp wasn’t with them but his name was still in their entrance screen.

Match 5) Noam Dar (with Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson) retained the NXT Heritage Cup over Chad Gable (with Akira Tozawa, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri). Both scored one fall each but the Cup does not change hands in the event of a tie. The match went all six rounds with Dar scoring a pinfall win in the second round with help from an Oro distraction setting up a running kick on Gable. Gable tied it up toward the beginning of fifth round with a Chaos Theory. At the end of the sixth round, Chad Gable had Noam in an ankle lock and ended up grapevining it but the time ran out allowing Dar to retain. Dar did tap after the time for the sixth round had expired. After the match, Dupri and Lash exchanged words with Lash shoving Dupri. Otis and Oro had a face off with Otis laying Oro out leaving Lash the only member of Meta Four in the ring. Otis danced in front of Lash. Dupri got a shove in on Lash shoving her directly into Otis’s arms who caught her and in a dance dip pose. Lash got grossed out and ran away to Meta Four who were out on the floor.

Match 6) Lyra Valkyria retained the NXT Women’s Championship over Xia Li with a Samoan Driver. Xia jumped Lyra at the beginning of the match while the introductions were taking place.