Steel Cage Match To Kick Off This Week’s NXT

By
Matt Boone
-

WWE has announced the opening match for this week’s NXT on USA show.

As the road to WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 continues on Tuesday night, a high stakes Steel Cage match will be kicking off this week’s show.

The Creed Brothers will look to solidify their returns to NXT when they meet The Dyad in a Steel Cage opener on Tuesday’s NXT on USA from Orlando, FL.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR