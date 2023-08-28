Steel Cage Match To Kick Off This Week’s NXT

WWE has announced the opening match for this week’s NXT on USA show.
As the road to WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 continues on Tuesday night, a high stakes Steel Cage match will be kicking off this week’s show.
The Creed Brothers will look to solidify their returns to NXT when they meet The Dyad in a Steel Cage opener on Tuesday’s NXT on USA from Orlando, FL.
🚨 🚨 🚨
The Steel Cage Match between #TheDyad and The #CreedBrothers will KICK OFF #WWENXT TOMORROW!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/UWOsGIxDr6
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 28, 2023