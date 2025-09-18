Stephanie McMahon Confirms She Has No Plans To Wrestle Again

Stephanie McMahon has officially shut down speculation about a potential in-ring return, making it clear she has no interest in wrestling another match.

On the latest episode of her “What’s Your Story?” podcast, with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella as her guest, McMahon recalled being asked about a comeback years ago during the pre-show for WWE’s all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view — and her answer hasn’t changed.

“Big E asked me on the pre-show, he goes, ‘Do you have one more match in you?’ And I’m like, ‘No.’ I’m like, ‘Have you seen this division?!?’ Same thing [now]. I’ll embarrass myself and the business if I try to hang with these women. But you’re in there doing it.”

McMahon’s last official match took place at WrestleMania 34 in April 2018, where she teamed with her husband, Triple H, in a losing effort against Kurt Angle and the debuting Ronda Rousey. Her last singles match came four years earlier at SummerSlam 2014, where she defeated Brie Bella.

McMahon continues to celebrate the growth of WWE’s women’s division but reiterated she will remain outside the ropes.

The full interview is available below: