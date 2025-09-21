Stephanie McMahon “Had No Clue” About WWE HOF Induction Reveal

In one of the most shocking and emotional moments of the inaugural WWE Wrestlepalooza, The Undertaker made a surprise appearance to announce that Stephanie McMahon will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

McMahon, who was seated at ringside, was visibly stunned by the announcement. The surprise was kept so tightly under wraps that not even she knew what was about to happen.

Her husband, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, later admitted during the post-show press conference that he was now “in trouble” for keeping the secret.

“Yeah, has anybody got a good lawyer? I’m in trouble. Steph is not happy with me. She had no idea, and I think she thought Taker was coming out there — it’s her birthday in four days — I think she thought Taker was coming out there to embarrass her and sing happy birthday to her, and she had no clue right up until he said, ‘Induct.’”

Levesque also took a moment to praise his wife’s impact on the business, both on-screen and behind the scenes.

“She is one of the most iconic performers in an era, the Attitude Era and moving forward from there. She was a powerful character for a lot of young women around the world, of a young, powerful executive and an incredible performer… what she’s done behind the scenes, for all of it, just so well deserved. I can’t say it enough.”

Stephanie McMahon’s contributions to WWE are vast. She debuted on television during the Attitude Era, where she quickly became one of the most prominent characters in wrestling storylines, even capturing the WWE Women’s Championship. She later transitioned into leadership roles, serving as Chief Brand Officer, Chairwoman, and eventually co-CEO of WWE.

The announcement also served as a fitting callback to 2025, when Stephanie herself—alongside The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and WWE President Nick Khan—helped surprise Triple H with the announcement of his own Hall of Fame induction.

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, during WrestleMania 42 weekend.