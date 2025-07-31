Stephanie McMahon Opens Up About Losing Herself & Finding Strength

In a rare and deeply personal interview on the latest episode of her “What’s Your Story?” podcast, Stephanie McMahon sat down with John Cena to discuss one of the most challenging chapters in her life, sharing how she lost her sense of self and ultimately found strength through the discipline of jiu-jitsu.

The candid conversation took an emotional turn when Cena asked McMahon to reflect on a period where she felt disconnected from herself and her purpose.

“I had some very hard life lessons, mainly as it relates to my family and what WWE is, and what it means to me,” she explained. “It was so wrapped up in my identity… who am I?”

McMahon admitted she struggled with the idea of separating her personal identity from her role within WWE. The journey to clarity wasn’t easy, but it eventually led her to something unexpected.

In what she called a transformative experience, McMahon revealed that training in jiu-jitsu was a pivotal part of her recovery and rediscovery. “Jiu-jitsu healed me… a fair amount,” she said. “It helped me remind myself of who I am and what I’m capable of.”

What made the journey even more meaningful for McMahon was that it was entirely self-driven. “It was something that I did completely on my own and with no one else’s help… I did it for me.”

Stephanie also opened up about how a frightening health scare involving her husband, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, forced her to reevaluate her priorities. “I almost lost Paul, my husband… there is nothing more important to me than my family, than my husband and my kids.”

That moment led her to take a leave of absence from WWE, stepping away from the business that had defined so much of her life in order to be present for her loved ones.

“Love Is What Life Is All About”

To close the interview, McMahon shared her heartfelt life philosophy, one rooted in gratitude and giving back. “I believe that love is what life is all about. And if you can help somebody in any way… that is what it is all about.”

She added, “I’ve had a lot of blessings in my life… and I’m so grateful. Any amount that I can give back… that’s what I want to do.”

Stephanie McMahon’s emotional and inspiring interview with John Cena is available to watch below. For more wrestling updates and features, stay tuned to PWMania.com.