Stephanie Vaquer Opens Up On WWE Theme Change

WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer recently spoke about several key moments in her career, including her entrance theme change, the evolution of her in-ring style, and her transition from NXT to the main roster.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Vaquer shared her thoughts on adjusting to life at the highest level of WWE while continuing to grow as a performer.

Regarding her entrance music being changed, Vaquer admitted she still has a strong attachment to her previous theme but understands the reasoning behind the switch.

“I like it. I love my old song. But, you know, many issues, so we need a new song. I just hope people can understand that.”

Vaquer also discussed her signature “Devil’s Kiss” move and how her perspective on it has evolved since joining WWE. She credited Booker T for helping her regain confidence in using the move after initially wanting to move away from it.

“You know what? Before WWE, I did that move for a long time. When I did that move before WWE, was a little different than now. When I sign with WWE, I think, Okay, I want to stop doing that move for many reasons. I think sometimes people take that move different ways, and I don’t like that. In NXT one day, we were training, and I showed that move, and the coach is saying, ‘No, that’s good, people know that move and people like that move.’ I’m thinking yeah, but I don’t know why I don’t like it anymore. I don’t want to do that move because I hate what people say, it’s just because that move, and people can’t sometimes understand that move, and I’m gonna start to do it again. I feel good because Booker T make that move so people love this move, so I’m starting to love this move again, because Booker T make me feel like that.”

When reflecting on her move from NXT to WWE’s main roster, Vaquer spoke candidly about the internal struggle she faced at the time, balancing her desire to improve with the opportunity to take the next step in her career.

“I remember because when I was in NXT, I love NXT. I felt at home. I remember many people say, okay, many people are waiting for you on Raw, on main roster, but at the same time Shawn Michaels is like, we need you here, and we want you here. At the same time, I want to stay here, but I want to go to main roster. In that moment, I didn’t feel very good, because I’m still learning, and my English was not good. Now it’s better, not perfect, but better. Sometimes I feel like, no, I need more time. But at the same time no, I talked to myself and okay, I need to be brave and just do it. So I feel good, because people on Raw and main roster made me feel so good. Made me feel at home too. Many different challenges and big challenges.”

Now firmly established on the main roster, Vaquer continues to grow into her role as one of WWE’s top stars as she heads into WrestleMania 42.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Stephanie Vaquer and WrestleMania coverage.