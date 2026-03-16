Steve Austin Admits He Expected To Hate WWE Unreal

Steve Austin admitted he originally expected to dislike the behind-the-scenes WWE series WWE Unreal, but ultimately found himself enjoying it because of the performers featured on the show.

While speaking with Zack Heydorn of Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown, Austin explained that his old-school wrestling background initially made him skeptical about a show that pulls back the curtain on the business.

“I thought I was going to hate it,” Austin said. “When you come from the era that I came from, especially if you were in a Bill Watts territory, it was kayfabe. You did not smarten up anybody. If you smartened up anybody, you are going to get fired.”

Austin continued by explaining how seriously the industry once protected the illusion of professional wrestling. “If you get in a fight with some guy at a bar and he kicks your a–, you are going to get fired, because you got to protect the business. So, I thought I was going to hate it from that standpoint. They give away a lot of information, but that is what it is for, right?”

Despite his reservations, Austin said the wrestlers featured in the series ultimately won him over. “The talent is so likable,” Austin said. “Whether they are heels or babyfaces, the talent shines so much. You end up liking it just because the talent is so likable.”

Austin added that even though the traditional part of him still believes wrestling should protect some of its mystique, the personalities featured on the show make it work. “The old school part of me says, hey, man, you cannot give away too much, and I think it is a good show because of the freaking talent on there.”

WWE Unreal offers a candid look at the lives of WWE performers both inside and outside the ring, highlighting the real personalities behind the characters seen weekly on television.

The first two seasons of the series are currently streaming on Netflix, with a third season expected to premiere in 2026.

Austin’s comments reflect the broader shift in how WWE now presents its talent to mainstream audiences, moving away from the tightly controlled kayfabe environment that defined earlier eras of the industry.

Austin’s most recent WWE television appearance came during WrestleMania 41, where he announced the official attendance figure. No timetable has been confirmed for his next appearance.