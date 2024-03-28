Steve Corino To Be Inducted Into The 2024 Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) announced that Steve Corino will be inducted into the 2024 Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame on Sunday, April 7th from the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Corino is the fourth inductee, and he will be inducted by his son, Colby Corino.

Previously announced for the 2024 Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame are The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe), Trent Acid and Kevin “Whack Packer” Hogan.