Steve Maclin Signs Contract Extension With TNA Wrestling

According to PWInsider.com, there are reports circulating backstage that former TNA World Champion and International Champion Steve Maclin has reached an agreement with the company to extend his existing TNA contract.

The specific length of Maclin’s contract extension is currently unknown, but updates will be provided as they become available.

This news comes after it was indicated that Maclin’s previous deal was set to expire at the end of 2025. In December 2025, it was rumored that Maclin and AJ Francis had agreed to new “short-term” TNA contracts.

Maclin’s last match for TNA Wrestling took place on the December 7, 2025, episode of iMPACT, where he faced Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for the TNA International Title. Maclin won the match by disqualification, meaning the title did not change hands.

He is reportedly scheduled to take independent bookings throughout April.