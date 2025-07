Pro wrestling legend “The Icon” Sting appeared on the Major Figure podcast to discuss various topics, including the possibility of coming out of retirement for one more match. He remarked that “enough is enough.”

Sting said, “I actually wanted to retire as Old Man Sting. I’ve got enough fans going, ‘One more. Just one more.’ Right? One more match. I’m 66 now … enough is enough.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

