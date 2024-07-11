Swerve Strickland On What It Means For AEW To Invest In Him

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso on a number of topics including the company investing time in him.

Strickland said, “TV time, that’s an investment. Tony Khan gave me that. He gave me that with top talent. Top tag team talent. Top managerial talent. Rick Ross. Everywhere, all throughout the show. That’s what everyone wants, and Tony Khan offered that to me. When you don’t get that, it crushes your spirit. I could ask for a minute in a promo, and Tony would give it to me. That means more than people will ever know.”

On likely headlining All In as World Champion:

“There haven’t been too many African Americans to headline pay-per-views like this. That’s the biggest stage possible for All Elite Wrestling. It means a lot to me, and I hope it means a lot to a lot of other people.”