Swerve Strickland Responds To Criticism Of His First AEW Dynamite Appearance As World Champion

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the criticism that he should have had a bigger role on his first Dynamite as World Champion.

Strickland said, “That’s the element of being now and getting back the next show, getting back the following week.” “You’ve got to constantly grow, you grow and get more opportunities. For me, this championship reign is always going to keep ascending and going up.”

“Next week is always going to be better than the week before, and then the next week’s going to be better than the week before, it’s going to keep going up. I’d rather keep going up than going down, and the people are growing with me as a champion.”

