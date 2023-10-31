Tag-Team Bout Added To Lineup For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

A big tag-team match is official for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On Monday evening, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media and confirmed the addition of “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard & “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker against Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega in tag-team action for this week’s AEW on TBS program.

