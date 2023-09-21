Taya Valkyrie Explains Why She Needs A Rematch With Toni Storm In AEW

Taya Valkyrie recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW star and women’s wrestling veteran spoke about growing up in Calgary and explained why she wants a rematch with Toni Storm.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On how she needs a rematch with Toni Storm since the ending of their match was not broadcast due to bad weather: “Did I lose? Half the world didn’t see the finish because of the weather. I’m calling it right now. I know that [Saraya] is our women’s champion right now, but I will have a rematch with Toni Storm at some point because the whole world needs to see it since Calgary had a plan of its own.”

On growing up in Calgary: “Calgary, where to start? I was 17 when I moved to Calgary and people are like, ‘You’re from Victoria.’ Yes, but Calgary is where Taya Valkyrie, the wrestler and character was born. That’s where I moved to when I was 17, went to the University of Calgary, Alberta Ballet School to develop my dance career and live there for over ten years. It’s also where I started training with Lance Storm, and it’s where my best friends hear me, for the first time, utter the words, ‘I think I want to be a pro wrestler.’ Those two women who you saw in the front row, Mandy and Sherri, are my best friends. We’ve known each other since we were 17. They were bridesmaids at my wedding. People say it takes a village. It really does. Even though we haven’t lived near each other in many years, we’re still very connected and best friends. They’ve really picked me up, even over the phone, when I was living in Mexico and in tears going, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing.’ They’ve been there to support me through a lot of things. It’s really important for me to have them front row and to be there supporting because I know how much they were invested in my career. I remember always going to the Saddledome. It represents so much history. The stampede grounds, in general, with Stampede Wrestling and all the history in Calgary when it comes to pro wresting. It has such a magical vibe. I went to so many Calgary Flames games, concerts like Jay-Z, Backstreet Boys, Motley Crue, Ozzy Osbourne, so many concerts in that same venue. To be the girl on that stage, looking up at all those seats. It was really special for me. I took the opportunity, live my best Canadian Barbie Trish Stratus life and living in my own fantasy world, and I loved it. I wish I could do it over and over again. Also, the fact that it was Stampede time. I was so excited that so many at AEW got to experience Stampede for the first time. It put the cherry on top of my Calgary Sundae.”

