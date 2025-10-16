Taz Undergoes Successful Surgery On His Shoulder

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW commentator and ECW legend Taz announced on his Twitter (X) account on October 8th that he would be undergoing total shoulder replacement surgery and would be taking some time off from AEW Dynamite.

During Wednesday night’s go-home episode of AEW Dynamite/Collision for WrestleDream, Excalibur revealed that Taz’s surgery was successful. However, there is currently no information on how long he will be away from AEW television, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Taz has not commented on his shoulder surgery since his initial announcement last week.

Taz has been a commentator on AEW Dynamite since June 2022. Before that, he was part of the AEW Rampage commentary team starting in August 2021.

He also underwent total knee replacement surgery in 2024. Additionally, his son HOOK is an active competitor on the current AEW roster.