Teams Revealed For The First-Ever AEW Women’s Blood & Guts Match

AEW is set to hold the fifth edition of its Blood & Guts special episode of Dynamite this Wednesday, November 12, at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

This edition will be particularly special as it will feature the first-ever Women’s Blood & Guts match.

The company has revealed both teams for this historic match. The Triangle of Madness, consisting of Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart, along with AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Mone, and The Death Riders’ Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne, will compete against the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander, “Timeless” Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Queen Aminata, and the Babes of Wrath, Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron.

Additionally, it has been announced that this will be the first time that six wrestlers are featured on each team. On the men’s side, Darby Allin, Roderick Strong, and The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O’Reilly) will take on The Death Riders, which include Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, Daniel Garcia, and Claudio Castagnoli.