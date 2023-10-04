Ted DiBiase On Why He Retired So Young And If He Would Consider Wrestling Again

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase recently spoke on his podcast, “Everybody’s Got a Pod,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including getting out of the ring at an early age:

“I always promised myself that by the time I turned 40, I would be out of the ring. I might be part of the show, but it wasn’t going to be a physical part. I was going to be an active wrestler anymore, and you know what? As I’m looking at 70 here in just a few months, I’m so glad I made that decision because there’s a lot of other guys that are right about my same age that didn’t make that decision and physically they’re in much worse condition than I am.”

If there is any temptation to get in the ring one more time:

“No. (he laughs). I guess I’ll put it this way. What would the Million Dollar Man say? Everybody’s got a price. If you offered me a boatload of money to put the tights on and do it one more time, if the price is right, I’m sure I’d go.” (He laughs).

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)