Tense WWE Raw Confrontation Sees Becky Lynch Slap CM Punk

The fallout from the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event carried over to this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, where a tense and emotional confrontation between CM Punk and Becky Lynch dominated the show.

The segment stemmed from the controversial finish to the World Heavyweight Championship Fatal Four-Way, where Lynch interfered and delivered a low blow to Punk, helping her husband Seth Rollins retain his title.

Punk opened the segment by vowing to take over the show until Rollins faced him like a man. Instead, it was Lynch who arrived to her husband’s entrance music, declaring she was the one Punk would have to deal with.

Lynch passionately defended her husband, calling him “the greatest man she has ever known” and accusing Punk of being “the poster child for apathy” rather than the “Voice of the Voiceless.” She also took aim at fans who chanted for Punk during her matches, saying their actions showed disrespect for the work she put into the business.

Punk fired back, once again calling Rollins a coward who hides behind others—including his wife. He did, however, acknowledge Lynch as “The Man” while taking a personal jab by suggesting she had bad taste in marrying Rollins.

As tensions escalated, Rollins appeared on the stage, daring Punk to confront him face-to-face. When Punk moved to exit the ring, Lynch blocked his path, giving Rollins time to retreat backstage.

Lynch then unloaded on Punk, slapping him repeatedly while demanding he respond. The crowd erupted in chants for AJ Lee, Punk’s wife, which Lynch quickly shut down with the remark: “She doesn’t work here.”

The confrontation grew more personal as Punk warned that Rollins would regret ever cashing in on him and that Lynch herself would regret putting her hands on him. Lynch mockingly replied that she already regretted touching his sweaty body and would have to wash her hands in bleach.

The fiery exchange ended with Lynch leading the crowd in an attempted “goodbye” chant directed at Punk, though the live audience responded instead with boos aimed at her.

The Raw segment only deepened the animosity between Punk and Rollins, while fueling speculation that this rivalry could eventually draw in AJ Lee to even the odds.

For those who missed it, WWE Raw results (September 1, 2025) are now available, featuring the fallout from Clash in Paris and the heated CM Punk vs. Becky Lynch confrontation.