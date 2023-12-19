Tetsuya Naito Feels He Has To Make The Most Out Of His Match At NJPW WrestleKingdom 18

NJPW star Tetsuya Naito recently spoke with the company on a number of topics including his WrestleKingdom 18 matchup against SANADA and how he has to make the most out of it because he finds himself thinking about his age more.

Naito said, “I feel like compared to people around me, I find myself thinking about my age more. That’s why I feel if I don’t make the most if this moment, I’ll live to regret it later. So I guess I’m a way, it’s my age that’s helped me realize what’s important. It’s not so bad. Some days I feel l’m top of the seventh inning. Sometimes I feel I’m in the bottom of the ninth. But sometimes you play extra innings too, so it might be a while yet. But the match is nearly [here]. Right now, I’m down 0-1. Drawing level, making a comeback, that excitement is still there, that’s for sure.”

You can check out Naito’s comments in the video below.



