Tetsuya Naito Says He Plans On Making Kazuchika Okada And Will Ospreay Regret Leaving NJPW

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including how he plans on making “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada and “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay regret their decision to leave NJPW.

Naito said, “Okada and Ospreay are taking on new challenges. Good for them, and I wish them well. But my job is to make sure they regret leaving New Japan, and I need to keep defending this title in main events to do that. There are fans who might be worried about the future of New Japan. But anyone watching will be able to see that with Tetsuya Naito and Los Ingobernables De Japon around, there’s no cause for concern.”