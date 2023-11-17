The Bella Twins Claim They Don’t See “Eye-To-Eye Any More” With WWE

The Bella Twins don’t feel energetically aligned with WWE any more.

Nor do they see eye-to-eye with them any longer.

Nikki and Brie Bella spoke about this during a recent interview with People. Featured below are some of the highlights.

Brie Bella on WWE: “We got to a point where we just didn’t feel energetically aligned anymore with the WWE.”

Nikki Bella on WWE: “There was a moment where her and I looked at each other and kind of felt, ‘You know what? We’re all not seeing eye to eye any more.’ We didn’t even have to say it, we could just look at each other and feel it. We get sad at times to not be a part of what the women are doing over there, and we will always support our women of the WWE, but it’s been amazing to be in meetings or have these opportunities and be able to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ for yourself, and not to have to go and ask, ‘Hey, we really want to do this opportunity, can we?’ We’re in this place of reclaiming our power and making our own decisions and not having to ask permission. It’s crazy to feel that at 39.”

