“The Buy-In” Pre-Show For AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 Gets First Match

The first official match for the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view pre-show has been announced.

As noted, Deonna Purrazzo appeared on this week’s taped AEW Rampage show at the special start-time of 6/5 on Friday, and issued a challenge to Thunder Rosa for the All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view this weekend.

AEW would go on to confirm the bout later during the show.

It has now been announced that the Purrazzo vs. Rosa bout will serve as the first official match for “The Buy-In” pre-show for AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Make sure to join us here on 5/26 for live AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.