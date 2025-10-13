The Hardys React To Defeating And Retiring Team 3D At TNA Bound For Glory

At the 2025 TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view, Matt and Jeff Hardy defeated Team 3D in what appeared to be the legendary tag team’s retirement match. Following the bout, the Hardys reflected on the historic moment and shared their thoughts backstage.

Matt Hardy spoke confidently about their preparation and performance, saying, “I knew we were going to go to war with Team 3D, I was confident we would beat Team 3D. We’ve been on an absolute regular grind, we’re doing well for ourselves, especially at our age. We’re both very healthy, very physically fit. Those guys haven’t done this in a while, so I thought we would be able to pull off the win tonight and get that W, establish ourselves as the greater of the two teams.”

Matt then expressed his surprise at the emotional ending to the match: “They came out looking for a knockout, no doubt, 3Ds right off the jump, right out of the gate. But what I was shocked about was that when the match ended, they took off their boots. They called it a career, I did not expect that. And they gave us their boots, which was the ultimate sign of respect.”

Reflecting on the Hardys’ incredible week of accomplishments across multiple promotions, Matt added, “What a week. We became the NXT Tag Team Champions, we became House Of Glory Tag Team Champions, and then we went on to retire Team 3D, the Dudley Boyz, our biggest nemesis over the last quarter of a century. If you don’t think we’re the best in the game right now, I don’t know what you’re thinking. I have four words for everyone, the GOATs are here.”

The Hardys’ victory not only marked another milestone in their legendary careers but also signaled the emotional conclusion of Team 3D’s storied run — ending one of wrestling’s most iconic rivalries on a night that will go down in tag team history.