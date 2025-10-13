TNA Wrestling Talents Informed That New TV Deal Is On The Way

As reported by PWMania.com, TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva has been discussing a new television media rights deal for the company for some time.

He recently hinted at a “new platform” for TNA Wrestling in 2026.

According to Fightful Select, multiple talents within TNA Wrestling have been informed that a new television/media rights deal is forthcoming. However, no specific details have been shared with anyone in the company yet.

Last week, Silva mentioned that the company had a call to advance a pending deal, but again, no particulars were disclosed.

This news follows Silva’s earlier statement to TVInsider this month, where he indicated that they are in “active negotiations” with a new media partner. At that time, he stated, “We’re now in active negotiations with a partner, and we’re going to work through that.”