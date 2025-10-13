Chris Bey Appears At TNA Bound For Glory, Announces Record-Breaking Attendance

During Sunday night’s TNA Bound For Glory 2025 pay-per-view, Chris Bey made a surprise appearance and announced a new North American attendance record for the company. According to Bey, the event was attended by 7,794 fans.

This number surpasses the previous North American record set at Slammiversary in July, which was initially reported as 7,326 but later revised to 7,623.

Sunday night’s show marked Bey’s first appearance in TNA since Unbreakable in April. He had been sidelined from in-ring action due to a serious neck injury he sustained in October 2024.