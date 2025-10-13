TNA Announces Genesis 2026 Will Take Place In Dallas

During Sunday night’s TNA Bound For Glory 2025 pay-per-view, the company announced that the 2026 Genesis event will be held in Dallas.

They did not provide a specific date for next year’s Genesis, which has traditionally taken place in January.

TNA Genesis 2025 marked the return of the pay-per-view after a four-year hiatus and took place in Garland, Texas, on January 19th. In this event, Joe Hendry defeated Nic Nemeth to become the TNA World Champion, and Mike Santana triumphed over Josh Alexander in an I Quit Match.