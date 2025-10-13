TNA Announces Special “After The Glory” Edition Of iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling announced during Sunday night’s Bound For Glory 2025 pay-per-view that this week’s episode of iMPACT on AXS TV will be a special edition titled “After The Glory.” Instead of the usual matches and segments, the episode will feature highlights from the pay-per-view event, along with interviews with the champions who emerged from it.

The champions coming out of Bound For Glory include the reigning TNA World and NXT Tag Team Champions, The Hardys; Knockouts World Champion, Kelani Jordan; International Champion, Steve Maclin; X-Division Champion, Leon Slater; Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The IInspiration; and TNA World Champion, Mike Santana.

TNA iMPACT airs every Thursday night on TNA+ and AXS TV.