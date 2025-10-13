Tessa Blanchard Explains Absence From TNA TV, Reveals Recent Surgery

TNA Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard posted a video on her YouTube channel where she talked about various topics, including the reason for her absence from television since July.

Blanchard revealed that she recently had breast augmentation surgery.

Blanchard said, “I have decided to get a boob job. This isn’t something that I’m doing for clout. This isn’t a gimmick. It’s not about trying to live up to someone else’s idea of beauty. It’s something I’ve thought about for a long time. Now, I’m finally doing it. For me. I’ve already had the consultation. The decision is made. Soon, I’ll be taking some time from wrestling to heal and take care of my body.”

On taking time off to heal from the surgery:

“I had my surgery on July 30th. We’re a little over a month. I took about a month off, which, honestly, I think I needed but didn’t really know it. It felt good to be at home and focus on recovering and letting my body heal.”

You can check out Blanchard’s comments in the video below.

